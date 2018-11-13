VALLEY, Ala. — Police say an Alabama man threw hot sauce on a 73-year-old store clerk during a holdup.
The Opelika-Auburn News reports that police in the east Alabama town of Valley arrived at a convenience store Sunday morning to find the clerk in pain with orange liquid on her face and in her eyes.
The woman told officers a man came to the register to buy two pieces of candy and flung a cup of liquid into her face when she opened the drawer. She told officers the man then began grabbing cash.
Officers later determined the liquid to be hot sauce.
Police say 42-year-old Michael Brisky of LaFayette is charged with robbery and theft. Court records aren't available to show whether Brisky has a lawyer.
