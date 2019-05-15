PEORIA, Ill. — Authorities in Peoria say a 4-year-old boy died when gunfire intended for someone else struck him three times in the back and arm.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Tuesday that Jeremiah L. Ward died from massive internal bleeding caused by the gunshot wounds. The boy died and a 23-year-old man was wounded Monday when 22 rounds were fired in an apartment complex parking lot.

The (Peoria) Journal Star reports Peoria Police Chief Loren Marion III says the boy's killing appears to be an ambush. Marion says he doesn't understand why people aren't coming forward with more information. Police are searching for a person who fled for questioning.

About 300 people gathered Tuesday in the parking lot to remember Jeremiah. His mother clutched a teddy bear and sobbed uncontrollably.