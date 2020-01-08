More from Star Tribune
National
Warren's new bankruptcy plan could spark a clash with Biden
Sen. Elizabeth Warren is promising to remake the nation's consumer bankruptcy system if elected president, returning to her political roots while also potentially picking a fight with a top rival for the Democratic nomination, former Vice President Joe Biden.
National
US stock indexes slip, but rush for safety slows
U.S. stocks mostly fell on Tuesday, but the big rush for safety that coursed through global markets after the United States killed a top Iranian general on Friday slowed.
Duluth
Minnesota county votes against allowing refugee resettlement
It's largely a symbolic move -- no refugees have been resettled in Beltrami County in at least the last five years, according to state data. But it is a first for Minnesota.
Minneapolis
Interfaith rally in Minneapolis condemns recent anti-Semitic assaults
Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and faith leaders will address the crowd at Temple Israel.