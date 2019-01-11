LAS VEGAS — Police say a 21-year-old woman sought for almost two weeks after allegedly skipping out on a $35 manicure and using a stolen car to run over and kill a manicurist in Las Vegas has been arrested in Arizona.

Las Vegas police say Krystal Whipple was arrested Friday in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale by a team of fugitive hunters involving Phoenix-area police, county investigators and FBI agents.

Whipple was identified as the customer-turned-assailant seen on video leaving a nail salon Dec. 29 and driving a black sedan that allegedly ran over 51-year-old Ngoc Q. Nguyen.

Police say Whipple tried to pay with a fraudulent credit card and told Nguyen that she was going to her car to get cash before killing her as she drove away.