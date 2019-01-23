ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Authorities have arrested a man who they say claimed to have a bomb on a transit bus in central Florida.
The two-hour standoff Wednesday morning caused the evacuation of a high school and nearby businesses in Ormond Beach.
Ormond Beach police spokesman Keith Walker tells news outlets the man stepped off the bus at 10:33 a.m., lit a cigarette and lifted his shirt to show that he didn't have a bomb strapped to his body.
Walker says the driver and five passengers got off the bus when the man threatened to blow it up.
A Volusia County Sheriff's Office bomb squad robot removed two bags from the bus. Walker says the contents are being examined.
The man's name hasn't been released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Iranian TV anchor held as witness is released from US jail
A prominent American-born anchorwoman on Iranian state television who was held in the U.S. as a material witness was released from jail Wednesday evening.
National
The shutdown today: Trump decides to postpone speech
What's up with the partial government shutdown on Day 34:WHAT'S NEWThe showdown over the State of the Union address ended Wednesday night when President Donald…
Nation
Police: Former prison guard trainee kills 5 in Florida bank
A former prison guard trainee who recently moved to Florida from Indiana killed five people during a standoff at a small town bank before surrendering to a SWAT team that stormed the building, police said.
National
Nervous neighbors await information about 4 Nevada killings
Nervous neighbors were burning lights at night in a northern Nevada community where Connie Koontz and Sophia Renken were killed this month in slayings that authorities blame on a 19-year-old from El Salvador said to be in the U.S. illegally.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:8-4-5(eight, four, five)16-22-23-32-38(sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-eight)Estimated jackpot: $410,00001-04-27-34-47, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 4(one, four, twenty-seven, thirty-four, forty-seven;…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.