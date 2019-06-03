SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police say six people found outside a South St. Paul house had overdosed and most of them were unconscious and not breathing.
Police Chief Bill Messerich says first responders used the opioid antidote Narcan to save them late Saturday night. He says it's not yet known what substance the six ingested. All six are hospitalized.
One officer who responded to the scene was taken to the hospital after being exposed to the substance. The officer has since been released.
Deaths of two in Sauk City investigated
Police are investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Sauk City.
Ex-congressman, longtime Mpls. mayor Don Fraser dies at 95
Fraser was the mayor of Minneapolis from 1980 to 1993. He remains the longest serving mayor in the city's history.
One dead in crash in western Minnesota
The crash occurred Saturday night in Lac qui Parle County
