KABUL, Afghanistan — A police official says an apparent electrical fire in the Afghan capital Kabul has consumed hundreds of shops, most of them selling electronics and household appliances.

There were no reports of injuries in the blaze that began late Thursday, said Rahmat Amini, a police official at the scene.

Kabul firefighters struggled for hours to contain the blaze that burned into the night.

Amini said the government is allowing owners of nearby stores to remove their inventory but police fear that in the confusion some of those removing electronic goods could be thieves taking advantage of the chaos.