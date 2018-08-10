WATERFORD, N.Y. — Police have recovered the body of a 14-year-old boy with autism who was reported missing in upstate New York.

Authorities say Anthony Blaauboer's (BLAY'-berz ) body was found around 5:45 p.m. Thursday in the Mohawk River in Waterford about 200 feet from where his clothes were found.

His cause of death has not been determined, and officials are not yet ruling out foul play.

Blaauboer reportedly went out for a walk Wednesday and was reported missing when he didn't return.

Police from several agencies and emergency crews conducted water and land searches for the boy.

Waterford Police Sgt. Robert Van Bramer says many people in the community knew Anthony, and the search for him "did not come out the way we wanted."