BANGALORE, India — Police say fishermen found the body of an Indian coffee shop founder in a river two days after he disappeared.
Police Commissioner Sandeep Patel says the body of Cafe Coffee Day founder V.G.Siddhartha was recovered early Wednesday and identified.
Siddhartha, 60, had left Bangalore on Monday and got down from his car near a river bridge in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka state.
He told his driver to wait as he was going for a walk near the bridge. When he didn't return for two hours, the driver notified police, police officer Sasikant Senthil said.
He built a coffee shop chain with more than 1,500 stores across India in three decades.
