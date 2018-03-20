GEORGETOWN, Ky. — A police officer fatally shot an armed man who authorities say broke into his ex-wife's Kentucky home.

Georgetown Police Chief Mike Bosse tells news outlets the intruder was armed with two handguns early Tuesday and raised his arm during a confrontation with responding officers, which led to the shooting.

Bosse says the ex-wife was inside the home during the shooting, while a male resident believed to be the intruder's target ran out the back. Both residents called 911, while a child slept through the entire incident.

Bosse says the residents had reported the suspect's behavior in the past and had sought an emergency protective order that was denied in another county.

Police say the unidentified man also had two hunting knives on him, along with an AR-15 in his car.