ROCHESTER, Minn. — Police say a fatal shooting in Rochester was drug related.
The shooting happened Friday afternoon outside an apartment building. Trevor Boysen, 24, was killed as he sat in his car outside the Quarters Apartments, according to police who say the shooting happened during a marijuana deal.
At least six shots were fired.
KTTC-TV reports police arrested an 18-year-old man who lives in the apartment building. Officials say he was found with a handgun that investigators believe was used in the shooting.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Wisconsin judge orders up to 209K voter names be deleted
A Wisconsin judge on Monday ordered the state's elections commission to immediately begin removing up to 209,000 names from the state's voter rolls or face hundreds of dollars in fines for each day they don't do so.
West Metro
Three Rivers Parks program captures wild animals — in photos
Though they can't yet show evidence of overall species' populations, now and then the cameras find a surprising parks resident.
National
Incumbent Stanford Taylor won't run for state superintendent
Wisconsin's state superintendent of schools, who was appointed to the position in January 2019 after Tony Evers left the job to become governor, said Monday she will not run for a full term in 2021.
Local
One-mile promenade over Mississippi River proposed for downtown Mpls.
Proponents, including Commissioner Mike Opat, seek a better way to connect the city with the river. But lots of details remain to be worked out.
Duluth
Appeals court deals setback to PolyMet mining project
The court rejected three permits issued to PolyMet Mining Corp. by the state Department of Natural Resources and kicked them back to the DNR for additional review. The ruling is a major victory for environmental groups opposed to a $1 billion open-pit mine and processing operation on Minnesota's Iron Range.