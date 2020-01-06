JANESVILLE, Wis. — An argument ended with gunfire that left one man dead on a street in Janesville, according to police.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired about 5 a.m. Sunday and found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
WISC-TV reports the victim was taken to Mercy Hospital where he died of his injuries.
Officials are looking for a 24-year-old male suspect. Police say the victim and suspect were at a party earlier and then argued before the shooting.
