Cristina Prodan was killed in Minnesota, and her body was driven to New Orleans and burned by her ex-boyfriend, according to a newly released criminal court document.

Prodan, a 27-year-old Edina woman, was reported missing by her mother Jan. 5.

The suspect, Joseph Porter, 25, had met Prodan on Facebook and had been living with her since last fall. He was arrested by Arkansas State Police last week at the Little Rock residence he shared with his husband and charged with stealing a car in New Orleans.

Given the multistate nature of Porter's actions, federal authorities now have the case, according to Edina police.

The evidence spelled out in the felony theft charge filed this week in Pulaski County, Ark., is the most extensive disclosed yet and leaves no doubt among law enforcement that it was Prodan's charred body that police found in a shipping container on Jan. 6, two days after she went missing. Final identification is pending.

The mothers of both Porter and Prodan have said in news media interviews that authorities told them she is dead. Edina police were called to her apartment seven times since late October in response to domestic disturbances involving the two throughout their brief time together in the Twin Cities.

Joseph Porter

Porter has yet to be charged in Prodan's death and remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail in Little Rock. His criminal record spans several years and includes burglary, theft, domestic assault and other offenses in California, Minnesota and Arkansas. He has had court orders to have no contact with his mother and Prodan.

Both Porter's mother and Prodan's mother have said in news media interviews that authorities told them she is dead. Livia Prodan, Cristina's mother filed a missing person's report with police and told them Porter had raped her daughter. Porter's mother, Arlie Kathryne, told the Star Tribune that one beating from Porter caused Prodan to miscarry a future granddaughter.

Porter's husband talks to police

The charging document filed in Arkansas this week reveals that Porter's 44-year-old husband, Richard T. Crawford, told investigators that Porter admitted to arguing with Prodan on Jan. 4 and killing her somewhere in Minnesota.

He said Porter took her body to New Orleans, put it in the freight container on Jan. 6, doused it with gasoline and set it on fire. The flames burned Porter on his face, hands and arms, Crawford said.

Porter then showed up at their home in Jacksonville, Ark., a day or later in a car stolen from a New Orleans towing yard near where Prodan's body was left. At the request of State Police, New Orleans police inspected the container late Jan. 6 and discovered a burned body presumed to be Prodan's.

State Police spelled out details of Porter's violent behavior in the charging document that lead authorities to conclude that he killed Prodan.

Livia Prodan, who had been living with her daughter's apartment until Porter moved in, told Edina police that Porter raped her daughter, beat her dog and killed a puppy in Arkansas, the document said. Despite her mother's pleas that she leave Porter, Cristina Prodan said she loved him even though he had a husband.

After leaving Minnesota, Porter was pulled over by law enforcement in Missouri late on Jan. 4 and again in Arkansas shortly after 1 a.m. on Jan. 5. He appeared to be alone, a shovel and pick ax in a passenger seat, and two suitcases in the car, the document said.

He told his mother of plot

Porter's mother told Edina police a few weeks earlier that her son intended to kidnap Cristina Prodan, empty her bank accounts and safe deposit box, and take her where no one could find her again.

The State Police and FBI located video surveillance from a Walmart near the men's home showing Porter and Crawford at the store on Jan. 9. A cellphone matching Prodan's brand and model was pawned at that store.

The next day, State Police and FBI agents went to Porter and Crawford's residence. Inside the home and the stolen car parked outside they found women's underwear and other clothing and several items belonging to Cristina Prodan, including jewelry, clothing and a cellphone.

Porter's next court appearance is scheduled for April 2. Messages were left Friday with his attorney, Peggy Egan, seeking comment on the allegations.