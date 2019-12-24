ATLANTA — An elderly passenger died aboard a Spirit Airlines flight traveling from Las Vegas to Atlanta on Tuesday, police said.
The man appears to have died of natural causes, Atlanta police investigator James White said. He did not immediately have additional information, including the man's age.
Spirit Airlines offered its condolences in a statement that also thanked "crew and medical professionals on board for their quick response to assist."
The airline said its flight attendants have "in-depth training to respond to medical emergencies."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
How to safely become a super Googler
Our dominant search engine is tremendous, but you need to know how to use it safely.
TV & Media
Neal Justin's TV picks for Dec. 26: 'Fast & Furious: Spy Racers,' 'Live With Kelly and Ryan,' 'You'
What happened in Vegas Most daytime shows are taking a holiday break, which means we’re stuck with reruns. But “Live With Kelly and Ryan” is…
Music
New album review: Bloodshot compilation redefines roots rock
POP/ROCK Various artists, “Too Late to Pray: Defiant Chicago Roots” (Bloodshot) After drawing up a business plan on cocktail napkins at various drinking establishments…
Variety
The Little Free Libaries are caught in a big legal dispute
Trademark issue pits late founder's family against nonprofit foundation.
Music
Amateur's guide to the 10 best New Year's Eve gigs in the Twin Cities
Tuesday's best live music options, from a quiet supper club to a hi-fi rave.