CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Police in Maine say a drunken man took the wrong Lyft and tried to get into a house he mistakenly thought was his home.
Cape Elizabeth police say the Falmouth man mistakenly got into a Lyft summoned by a man who lived next door. Police say the man was dropped off early Saturday and staggered toward a nearby home, believing it to be his.
Police say he caused a commotion trying to get in, leading the homeowner to call the police.
Cape Elizabeth Police Chief Paul Fenton says the intoxicated man was taken back to the police station to sober up. Fenton says the homeowner didn't want to press charges.
Fenton says the man is very sorry.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Iranian TV anchor held as witness is released from US jail
A prominent American-born anchorwoman on Iranian state television who was held in the U.S. as a material witness was released from jail Wednesday evening.
National
The shutdown today: Trump decides to postpone speech
What's up with the partial government shutdown on Day 34:WHAT'S NEWThe showdown over the State of the Union address ended Wednesday night when President Donald…
Nation
Police: Former prison guard trainee kills 5 in Florida bank
A former prison guard trainee who recently moved to Florida from Indiana killed five people during a standoff at a small town bank before surrendering to a SWAT team that stormed the building, police said.
National
Nervous neighbors await information about 4 Nevada killings
Nervous neighbors were burning lights at night in a northern Nevada community where Connie Koontz and Sophia Renken were killed this month in slayings that authorities blame on a 19-year-old from El Salvador said to be in the U.S. illegally.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:8-4-5(eight, four, five)16-22-23-32-38(sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-eight)Estimated jackpot: $410,00001-04-27-34-47, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 4(one, four, twenty-seven, thirty-four, forty-seven;…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.