NEW YORK — New York City police say a woman fought off a man who tried to rape her at gunpoint after she got into his car thinking it was a livery cab.
Police on Sunday released security video of a man in his 20s that they say is suspected in the Aug. 6 attack in Brooklyn.
Police say the man picked up the woman around 5 a.m. in Cypress Hill, parked behind a fast food restaurant and forced himself on the woman in the backseat of the car.
They say the man pulled out a gun and hit the 39-year-old woman in the face and torso before attempting to rape her.
Police say the man then took the woman to an unknown location and forced her out of the car. She went to a hospital and was treated for injuries.
