A man stabbed in downtown Minneapolis got in an SUV and fatally ran down his attacker, authorities said Monday.

The violent sequence began with an argument between two men in their 40s that turned physical about 11:10 a.m. in the 500 block of S. 8th Street S., according to police.

The one man stabbed the other and "runs off," said police spokesman John Elder. That's when the stabbing victim got in the SUV and "intentionally hits" the other man while a third person was in the vehicle, Elder said.

The man who was run over was taken less than two blocks to HCMC and died there, Elder said. The surviving suspect is under arrest on suspicion of murder and is being treated for his knife wounds. The SUV passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Identities of the everyone involved have yet to be released.

"Homicide detectives arrived on the scene and ... interviewed a number of people and gathered video" ahead of forwarding a case to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office for consideration of charges, Elder said.