ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — State troopers say a Florida man was uninjured after his red Camaro plunged more than 50 feet (15 meters) off an elevated interstate.
News outlets cite a release from the Florida Highway Patrol that says 61-year-old Thomas Highhouse lost control of his car when he became distracted by his radio Thursday morning. Authorities say he drove his car off Interstate 275 in St. Petersburg, going airborne and falling to the ground below.
Troopers say the motorist was wearing a seatbelt and that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
No other vehicles were involved, and no one on the ground or interstate was hurt.
Highhouse has been cited for careless driving.
