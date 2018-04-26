MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin police failed to submit scores of sexual assault evidence kits for DNA tests despite a state law requiring submissions.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports legislators included language in the 2011-13 state budget that requires police to submit kits for testing in cases with unknown perpetrators. The state Department of Justice says about 400 untested kits since 2011 are connected to cases with unknown suspects.

Milwaukee police collected but left untested 200 kits involving unknown suspects after the law passed. Madison police didn't submit 83 cases. Appleton, Green Bay and Fond du Lac police each chose not to submit eight kits. Stevens Point, Janesville and Kenosha police departments each didn't submit a handful of kits.

Some agencies said it was unclear which kits had to be submitted under the law.