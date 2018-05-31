PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A New Hampshire police department is dealing with rats, mold and roof leaks.
The Portsmouth Herald reports Portsmouth Police Commissioner Joe Onosko said it's "not a good work environment," but everyone is "soldiering on."
Officials say fixes are being made to the leaks. Consultants are studying mold and air issues in preparation for a report and remediation plan.
A rat also was found in the department's kitchen over the holiday weekend. The department has dealt with rats since at least 2014.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
The Latest: St. Paul archdiocese outlines deal with victims
The Latest on the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis' bankruptcy settlement with clergy abuse victims (all times local):
National
Marsy's Law running ads, grassroots campaign before primary
The campaign for a constitutional fix to the "Marsy's Law" victims' bill of rights in South Dakota is running radio and television ads featuring public officials urging voters to support the changes at the ballot.
National
Trump meets privately with families after Texas shooting
President Donald Trump spent more than an hour Thursday offering private condolences to some of the families affected by this month's deadly Texas school shooting, the latest spasm of mass violence in a year marred by assaults on the nation's schools.
National
Ex-USA Gymnastics head Steve Penny to attend Senate hearing
Former USA Gymnastics President Steve Penny is scheduled to appear before a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday to face questioning about the sex-abuse scandal involving former team doctor Larry Nassar.
National
Guilty plea by man tied to gun that killed 2 police officers
A guilty plea by a man charged with providing the gun used to kill two Ohio police officers illustrates the danger of illegal gun purchases, a U.S. Attorney in Ohio said Thursday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.