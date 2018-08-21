NEW CASTLE, Del. — A Delaware man is accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl at knifepoint, despite her efforts to get help.
A witness said the girl ran up to him to say she had been assaulted, so he went to get police. Officers say that's when he dragged her back into his house, and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint again.
WDEL-FM cites a New Castle County police release from Monday saying 25-year-old Dwight Davis is charged in connection with an Aug. 16 assault on a 17-year-old.
Responding officers found the victim in a bedroom at Davis' home. He's charged with six counts of first-degree rape, among other counts. He's being held on $326,000 bail. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.
