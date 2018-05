HONG KONG — Police on Friday defused a World War II bomb that was found at a construction site in Hong Kong's Wan Chai district.

Officials said the unexploded American 1,000-pound (450-kilogram) bomb, found by a construction worker on Thursday, was the third dug up at the site since January.

Police evacuated workers, residents and office staff from the area until bomb squad officers were able to defuse the explosive at midday Friday.

The bombs are believed to have been dropped by warplanes during World War II, when the then-British colony was the scene of fighting between Allied and Japanese occupation forces.