OSHKOSH, Wis. — Oshkosh police call the death of a 4-year-old bicyclist a "tragic accident."
Authorities say a preliminary investigation indicates last week's crash does not appear criminal, and there is no indication alcohol or drugs were a factor.
Police say the driver has cooperated with investigators and voluntarily submitted a blood sample. Toxicology results are expected to take several months.
Oshkosh police were called last Thursday about a child struck by a vehicle as she rode her bike. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.
WLUK-TV identifies the girl as Arya Rae Vaughn.
