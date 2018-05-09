OSHKOSH, Wis. — Oshkosh police call the death of a 4-year-old bicyclist a "tragic accident."

Authorities say a preliminary investigation indicates last week's crash does not appear criminal, and there is no indication alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Police say the driver has cooperated with investigators and voluntarily submitted a blood sample. Toxicology results are expected to take several months.

Oshkosh police were called last Thursday about a child struck by a vehicle as she rode her bike. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

WLUK-TV identifies the girl as Arya Rae Vaughn.