IRVING, Texas — Police in suburban Dallas are investigating the death of a newborn, who investigators say was left in a trash can after being born inside a restaurant's bathroom.
Irving police say the infant was found Friday afternoon inside the bathroom of an Applebee's restaurant.
Investigators believe the baby was born in the bathroom and was then put in a trash can. Authorities haven't said whether or not the baby could have been stillborn.
Police say the baby's mother then left the restaurant and that they're still looking for her.
The newborn's body was found about 30 minutes after the mother left by restaurant employees who were cleaning the bathroom.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Local
Girl Scouts say no one directly hit by lightning
None of the Girl Scouts who were rescued from a remote Minnesota island near the Canadian border overnight was directly struck by lightning, after all, officials said Saturday.
National
Trump attacks majority-black district represented by critic
President Donald Trump on Saturday denigrated a majority-black district represented by a congressional nemesis as a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess," broadening a campaign against prominent critics of his administration that has exacerbated racial tensions.
National
Idaho customers flock to new pot shop on Oregon-Idaho border
Idaho customers gave a new marijuana dispensary just across the Oregon-Idaho state line a booming first day in business.
Variety
New Mexico chile plant selected to be grown in space
It'll be one giant leap for chile-kind.
Variety
Student group says Harvard failed to address racist messages
An association of black students at Harvard Law School is criticizing the school's response to offensive text messages and emails that were sent to four students.