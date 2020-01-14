OKLAHOMA CITY — An angry Oklahoma City woman is accused of slapping a nail salon worker and punching and threatening another with a knife because the workers were speaking Vietnamese, police said Tuesday.

Candace Nicole Muzny, 43, was arrested on complaints of assault with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer after the incident Sunday evening at the Creative Nail salon, said Oklahoma City police Sgt. Megan Morgan.

Muzny was getting a pedicure when one employee began speaking Vietnamese to another, at which point Muzny began yelling at the workers and slapped one in the face, according to a police report. When another employee tried to call police, she pulled out a pocket knife and punched him in the face, the report said.

Muzny was released from Oklahoma County jail Monday on $20,000 bail. Formal charges have not been filed, and jail and court records don't indicate if Muzny has an attorney to speak on her behalf.

When a police officer tried to take Muzny into custody, the woman's dog began biting the officer's leg, and Muzny struck the officer behind the ear with the pocket knife, leaving him with a small cut, the report said.