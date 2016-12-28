SUPERIOR, Wis. — Police in northwestern Wisconsin say the deaths of two people found outside a residence was apparently due to exposure to cold temperatures.
Superior police said Wednesday a preliminary autopsy shows 83-year-old Richard Ellison and 78-year-old Shirley Johnson were exposed to the cold for a prolonged period because they were locked out of a home a week ago.
Police say a final autopsy report and toxicology results are pending.
