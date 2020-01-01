SAN JUAN — Authorities in Puerto Rico on Wednesday identified a couple they say died when their catamaran caught on fire at a marina in the island's southwest region.
Police said the victims that died Tuesday night aboard their 42-foot catamaran named Miss Adventure from New Orleans, Louisiana were Gather and Ginna Tannehill. They were believed between 65 and 70 years old and from the U.S. mainland. A hometown was not immediately available.
Authorities said the fire began in the kitchen and that Gather Tanehill died from burns and his wife from smoke inhalation. They said the catamaran was docked at the Puerto Real Marina in Cabo Rojo.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Denied asylum, migrants return to place they fear most: home
By now, the young couple thought they'd be in the United States. Somewhere, anywhere, in the United States. They thought they'd have jobs — he'd work construction, maybe she'd be a waitress. They thought they'd be safe. They thought they'd have asylum.
World
Police: Couple dead in Puerto Rico catamaran fire from US
Authorities in Puerto Rico on Wednesday identified a couple they say died when their catamaran caught on fire at a marina in the island's southwest region.
World
Apes, monkeys among 30 animals killed in German zoo fire
A fire raced through a zoo in western Germany in the first few minutes of the new year, killing more than 30 animals, including apes, monkeys, bats and birds, authorities said. Police said paper sky lanterns launched nearby to celebrate the arrival of 2020 were probably to blame.
World
Pope: Sorry I lost patience with hand-shaker who yanked me
Pope Francis has apologized for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him toward her.
World
Mexico president says "El Chapo" had same power as president
Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador closed out 2019 with a parting shot at his predecessors, saying imprisoned drug kingpin Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán Loera had had the same power as the country's president.