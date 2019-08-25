MADRID — Authorities in Barcelona say they have evacuated one of the Spanish city's popular beaches after reports of a possible explosive device there.
City police said on their Twitter account Sunday that "a possible explosive device was found" by officers at the Sant Sebastià beach.
Private Spanish news agency Europa Press reports an unidentified local official saying the device was found in the sea.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
White House says Trump regrets not raising tariffs higher
President Donald Trump said Sunday that he had second thoughts about escalating the trade war with China, but the White House later reversed that message saying the president was misinterpreted and that his only regret in hiking tariffs is that he didn't raise them higher.
World
Police clear Barcelona beach amid report of explosive device
Authorities in Barcelona say they have evacuated one of the Spanish city's popular beaches after reports of a possible explosive device there.
World
Wildfires burning across Greece; 2 arrested for arson
Greece's fire service says it has arrested two people in southern Greece suspected of starting fires, one of them who did so three times.
World
Pope, urging prayers, says Amazon forest vital for our Earth
Pope Francis said Sunday that the Amazon forest is vital for our Earth and is urging prayers that fires there are quickly controlled.
World
Chinese casino hub Macao's elite choose new leader
An elite pro-Beijing panel on Sunday chose a new leader for the Chinese casino gambling hub Macao.