HOUSTON — Houston police say a 9-year-old child was fatally shot by a 9-year-old cousin while playing with a gun the children found in a local apartment.
Police Lt. Larry Crowson says the Wednesday shooting was a "tragic accident." He says the cousin cannot be charged because state law does not allow charges for anyone younger than 10.
Police say investigators are trying to determine how the children got the gun. Police say the Harris County district attorney will decide whether parents or guardians face charges in the shooting.
The children's names haven't been released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Watchdog: Many more migrant families may have been separated
Government investigators say many more migrant children may have been separated from their parents than the Trump administration has acknowledged.
National
Police: Suspect armed with knife when officer killed him
Authorities believe a suspect in a pair of armed robberies was armed with a knife when a police officer shot and killed him in the parking lot of a North Carolina shopping center.
Variety
Phoenix police: Dead newborn found in Amazon site's restroom
Phoenix police say a newborn baby girl was found dead in a women's restroom inside an Amazon distribution center and that investigators have located and spoken with the mother.
Nation
Investigators get tips after 40th anniversary of Gacy arrest
News coverage of last month's 40th anniversary of serial killer John Wayne Gacy's arrest has meant dozens of more tips for Illinois investigators trying to identify victims.
Variety
The Latest: Phoenix police locate mother of dead newborn
The Latest on a dead newborn found at an Amazon facility (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.