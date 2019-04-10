RICHMOND, Va. — The interim police chief of Richmond, Virginia, says one of his officers will be disciplined for telling a group of middle schoolers "wait until your asses turn 18, then you're mine."

Interim Chief William Smith told news outlets that the officer will undergo remedial training. He says the officer also will, unrelatedly, move to another area of Richmond.

A video posted online last month shows several black students standing outside Albert Hill Middle School when the officer drives past and curses at them. It's unclear what led to the confrontation.

Tenesha Calloway posted the video and says her daughter was in the group of students. She says she wants the department to release the officer's identity.

Mayor Levar Stoney and city schools Superintendent Jason Kamras both condemned the officer's actions.