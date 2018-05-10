WASHINGTON — Police say an off-duty police officer shot and killed a man in the nation's capital.
Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters the person shot was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police didn't immediately identify him, but Newsham says he was in his 20s.
Newsham says officers heard gunshots about 7 p.m. Wednesday and found the man. Newsham says a gun was found near where the man was picked up by medical personnel. However, he says they're still trying to piece together what happened.
Police say the off-duty officer was not in uniform. They say it's unclear if there was an exchange of gunfire.
