WASHINGTON — Police say an off-duty police officer shot and killed a man in the nation's capital.

Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters the person shot was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police didn't immediately identify him, but Newsham says he was in his 20s.

Newsham says officers heard gunshots about 7 p.m. Wednesday and found the man. Newsham says a gun was found near where the man was picked up by medical personnel. However, he says they're still trying to piece together what happened.

Police say the off-duty officer was not in uniform. They say it's unclear if there was an exchange of gunfire.