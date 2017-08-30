PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A Florida police chief has been fired just more than a year after one of his officers accidentally shot and killed a woman during a citizens academy exercise.

Punta Gorda City Manager Howard Kunik announced Tom Lewis' termination on the city's website Wednesday after an internal investigation. It found a casual approach to citizen safety during demonstrations and a non-standardized approach that created unnecessary risk for everyone involved.

Authorities say former officer Lee Coel mistakenly shot and killed 73-year-old Mary Knowlton during a role-playing scenario last August. Lewis, as Coel's boss, had been charged with misdemeanor culpable negligence, but a jury acquitted him in June. Kunik says the internal investigation began immediately after the trial.

Coel has been charged with manslaughter, though no trial date has been set.

In October, Knowlton’s family agreed to a settlement with the city of Punta Gorda exceeding $2 million.

Before retiring, Knowlton, formerly of Prior Lake, was the librarian at Parkview Elementary School in Rosemount from 1988 to 2004, then was a substitute librarian at other schools in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan schools through 2013, a district spokesman said. Knowlton also worked for the Scott County Library in the 1980s at the Prior Lake branch before taking over at Parkview, that county’s library director said.

Mary Knowlton was from Austin, Minn., where she went to high school and graduated in 1961. She then studied at St. Olaf College, the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State University, Mankato, among other institutions. She also served on the Scott County Library Board from 1993 to 2001.