PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Jurors have found a Florida police chief not guilty of culpable negligence in the death of a former Minnesota woman who was accidentally shot during a citizens academy "shoot/don't shoot" exercise.

News outlets report that Punta Gorda Police Chief Tom Lewis was acquitted on Thursday.

Authorities say former officer Lee Coel mistakenly shot and killed 73-year-old Mary Knowlton during a role-playing scenario last summer. Prosecutors had argued that Lewis, as Coel's boss, was partially responsible.

Lewis' attorney told jurors that it was the officer's failure to provide standard safety checks that led to the death of Knowlton. Formerly of Prior Lake, she was the librarian at Parkview Elementary School in Rosemount from 1988 to 2004, then was a substitute librarian at other schools in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan district through 2013.

Coel has been charged with manslaughter, and his trial is set for next year.