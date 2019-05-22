MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Police have made an arrest following a chase involving a stolen vehicle that ended when the driver crashed into a house in Maplewood.
Authorities negotiated with the armed suspect for several hours after he refused to come out of the vehicle. The 48-year-old man was eventually arrested early Wednesday morning.
Police say the chase began about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when officers tried to stop the stolen vehicle in St. Paul. Several residents near the scene of the standoff were evacuated.
Officers from St. Paul, Maplewood and Roseville responded to the scene.
