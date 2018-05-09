FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Police say a car with three teenagers inside has crashed into a wall in Florida and two of them were killed.

Fort Lauderdale Police spokeswoman Tracy Figone tells WPLG-TV the two 18-year-old men were trapped inside the Telsa Model S and died when it became engulfed in flames Tuesday evening.

Figone says the other teenager had been thrown from the car. He was taken to a hospital and his condition wasn't immediately disclosed.

One witness says the Tesla was being driven fast and spun out of control. He says he tried to help but the fire was too intense to get the teenagers out of the car.