HOUSTON — Authorities say two men arrested in the fatal shooting of a North Texas undercover police officer during a bar robbery will face capital murder charges.

Samuel Mayfield and Timothy Huff remained jailed without bond Saturday.

Fort Worth police say that because Officer Garrett Hull died overnight, authorities expect to upgrade the charges faced by the two suspects — Timothy Huff and Samuel Mayfield.

Each suspect has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of criminal attempted capital murder. Police say one of the attempted capital murder counts each man faces is expected to be upgraded to capital murder.

The suspect who shot Hull was killed during an exchange of gunfire with officers.

Hull is being remembered by police and city officials as a "true hero."