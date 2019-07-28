Police are calling the death of a 30-year-old woman over the weekend in a central Minnesota home suspicious.

Officers were called to the home in the 1200 block of 1st Avenue N. about 2:55 a.m. Saturday and located a woman there unconscious and not breathing, police said.

The officers and medical personnel tried but were unable to revive the woman, whose identity has yet to be disclosed.

“Police personnel initiated a suspicious death investigation” and called in a crime lab team from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for assistance. Authorities did not say why they believe she died under suspicious circumstances.

Police said they know of no threat to the community in connection with this death and would have more to say on Monday.