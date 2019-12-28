BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Police in Bloomington were called to remove a group of 50 rowdy juveniles from the Mall of America.

Mall security had asked the young people to leave because they were disturbing other people, but the group refused, Bloomington Deputy Police Chief Mike Hartley said.

Police arrived Friday night and escorted the group out. A couple of juveniles were cited for disorderly conduct, the Star Tribune reported.

"It was a large group that was asked to leave. Once they weren't going to leave … (Bloomington police) just assisted mall security in moving them out," Hartley said.