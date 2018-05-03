DENVER — Colorado State University officials say two Native American prospective students touring campus were questioned by campus police after a parent on the tour called to report that she was nervous about their presence.
The Denver Post reports that CSU officers spoke with the students, confirmed both were part of the admissions tour, and released them, but their tour group had moved on without them. The men left campus and returned home to New Mexico.
The university is reviewing the incident. Officials said in an e-mail to students that the "incident is sad and frustrating from nearly every angle."
University officials couldn't be reached for further comment.
