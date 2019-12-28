Bloomington police were called to the Mall of America Friday night to escort a group of 50 juveniles from the property.
Mall security had asked the juveniles to leave because they were disturbing other people, but the group refused, said Bloomington Deputy Police Chief Mike Hartley. Police escorted them out upon arrival.
A couple of juveniles were cited for disorderly conduct, Hartley said. Despite some media reports, there does not appear to have been a brawl, he said.
“It was a large group that was asked to leave. Once they weren’t going to leave … BPD just assisted mall security in moving them out,” Hartley said.
