A man was shot in the leg Thursday night on a bus in New Hope.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. at N. 42nd and Gettysburg avenues, Metropolitan Council spokeswoman Bonnie Kollodge said. The First Transit bus was operating under contract to the Met Council.
A witness told police that other passengers fled when the shooting occurred. New Hope police and Metro Transit police responded, Kollodge said.
Twitter: @ryanfaircloth
