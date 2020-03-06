A man was shot in the leg Thursday night on a bus in New Hope.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. at N. 42nd and Gettysburg avenues, Metropolitan Council spokeswoman Bonnie Kollodge said. The First Transit bus was operating under contract to the Met Council.

A witness told police that other passengers fled when the shooting occurred. New Hope police and Metro Transit police responded, Kollodge said.

