Minneapolis police are investigating a home burglary in the South Side’s Standish neighborhood Monday, in which the suspect allegedly kicked in a door and shot the homeowner’s dog.

Officers were called Monday evening to the home in the 3700 block of 22nd Avenue S. after someone reported the sound of gunshots coming from inside, according to a police incident report. They arrived to find that the suspected intruder had shot the dog, whose breed and condition wasn’t known on Tuesday.

After some investigating, police determined that the suspect had forced his or her way inside by kicking in a door. The suspect was gone by the time officers arrived.

It was not immediately clear what, if anything, was taken from the home.

Despite some modest increases in overall crime last year, department statistics show that violence is relatively uncommon compared to other neighborhoods. The number of aggravated assaults — a crime category that encompasses shootings and stabbings — increased from three in 2017 to eight last year, the statistics show.