HARDINSBURG, Ky. — Police say a Kentucky middle school student who brought a large knife to school has been charged with attempted murder.

A statement from Kentucky State Police says administrators at Breckinridge County Middle School found the knife while searching the 14-year-old boy Tuesday morning as he entered the building. Police said the boy told detectives that he planned to stab other students.

Authorities say school officials were "acting on information and familiarity" with the juvenile when they searched him.

After finding the weapon, school officials called police, who took the boy into custody and charged him. His identity wasn't released due to his age.

Police say he was ordered to remain in juvenile detention until a hearing date can be set.