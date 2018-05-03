CHICAGO — Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is expressing outrage that a 15-year-old boy was shot in the head as he rode a city bus home from high school on the city's Southwest Side.

Police say the bullet smashed through the rear window of a Chicago Transit Authority bus in the Marquette Park neighborhood Wednesday and grazed the boy's head. The teen, whose name hasn't been released, is reported in good condition.

Johnson describes the shooting as "infuriating."

He says the teenager was doing "what we all expect him to do," yet he was stuck by a bullet fired from at least a block away by two people shooting at each other. He didn't appear to be the intended target.

There have been no arrests in the case.