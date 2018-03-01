MIAMI — Police say a 1-year-old boy died after being found inside a car parked at a shopping plaza where witnesses said his mother works at a beauty salon.
Miami-Dade police tell news outlets that the child was taken to a hospital on Wednesday afternoon, where he later died.
Officials said several calls came in shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday about a child left unattended in a car at the plaza. Witnesses told local television stations that the mother works at the salon there.
Police have not said how long the little boy was left in the car. The temperatures were in the lower 80s (26 Celsius) in the Miami area on Wednesday afternoon.
No further details were immediately available.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Music
Chris Stapleton leads ACM nominations, Reba returns as host
Chris Stapleton, who released two top-selling albums last year, leads the Academy of Country Music Awards with eight nominations, including his first entertainer of the year nomination.
National
Don't write off paper bank statements just yet
saving trees, keeping your desk uncluttered — but they also have a vice: They can be easy to forget.
Movies
Has divisiveness derailed 'Three Billboards" Oscar chances?
Backlash and controversies have tanked many Oscar hopefuls, but this year's most divisive film "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" has continued to rake in the awards for its cast and the film. It is up for seven awards, including best picture, at Sunday's Oscars.
Variety
The Latest: Storm brings heavy snow to California mountains
The Latest on California storms (all times local):
Variety
The Latest: Hearing on suspect's inheritance canceled
The Latest on the deadly shooting at a Florida high school (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.