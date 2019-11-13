JOPLIN, Mo. — Police say they are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a freezer at a home in southwestern Missouri.
The Joplin Globe reports that Joplin police learned of the body Monday while investigating an arson case at a neighboring property.
Police said in a statement Tuesday that they are investigating the cause of death. An autopsy has been ordered.
Authorities have not released the identity of the man, pending confirmation and notification of next of kin.
No further information has been released.
