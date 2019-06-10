NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Police in Niagara Falls, New York have been searching for a suspect after a woman was found chained in a basement.
WKBW says the woman was taken to a hospital after police used a bloodhound to track her down on Sunday.
Police had received a call about an assault at around 1 a.m. Sunday. They found a broken window and blood but no one was at that home.
The woman's family was unable to make contact with her and police returned with the bloodhound. The dog tracked her to another home nearby where she was rescued.
Further details of the investigation were not made public.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Celebrities
25 years after murders, OJ Simpson is living in the 'no negative zone' in Las Vegas
After 25 years living under the shadow of one of the nation's most notorious murder cases, O.J. Simpson says his life has entered a phase he calls the "no negative zone."
Books
Where are they now? Key players in O.J. Simpson murder trial
The June 12, 1994, killings of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman brought the "Trial of the Century" that saw O.J. Simpson acquitted of the murders. From Johnnie to Kato to Ito, the trial brought together a fascinating cast of charters. Here's a look at where they are now.
Music
'Hadestown' captures 8 Tony Awards, including best musical
"Hadestown," the brooding musical about the underworld, had a heavenly night at the Tony Awards, winning eight trophies Sunday, including best new musical and handing a rare win for a female director of a musical.
Celebrities
Simpson case launched victim's sister on fight for justice
Ron Goldman was not just Kim Goldman's big brother. He was her hero and protector, the guy who pulled a terrified teenager from a devastating car wreck 34 years ago and rode to the hospital in the ambulance with her. The person every guy had to go through if they wanted to ask her on a date.
National
Change of venue sought for Confederate monument hearing
The plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the City of Charlottesville are requesting a change of venue for the proceedings, citing potential jury bias in the case of what they say was the illegal removal of Confederate monuments.