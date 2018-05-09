ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say a bicyclist is dead after colliding with a school bus.

Police say no students on the bus were hurt.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Snelling and Summit avenues near Macalester College. Police say the bicyclist was a man who died at the scene, despite efforts of first responders. He was wearing a helmet.

St. Paul Public Schools spokeswoman Toya Stewart Downey says the bus was carrying about 30 students from Ramsey Middle School. She says some of the students witnessed the crash. The school will have crisis counselors available Thursday and Friday.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the bus driver works for First Student, which contracts with the school district.