SALISBURY, N.C. — Police say a 6-month-old boy has been killed by his babysitter's dog at her home in North Carolina.
News outlets cite a statement from Salisbury police as saying Jacari Long died after the boxer-pit bull mix bit him Tuesday afternoon. He died from his injuries after a helicopter took him to a hospital in Winston-Salem.
Police say the sitter had sat Jacari down in her living room and walked outside to clean her car so they could go for a ride. She ran back inside after hearing her mother scream and found her dog mauling the child. He was taken to a local hospital before being flown to the other.
Rowan County Animal Control has taken custody of the dog. Police are still investigating.
