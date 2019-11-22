IRVING, Texas — Police in suburban Dallas say investigators have determined that a newborn found dead inside of a trash can at an Applebee's restaurant was stillborn.
The infant was found inside of a bathroom on July 26, and Irving police said then they believed the mother had given birth inside the restroom. On Thursday, police said detectives determined that the infant was stillborn and that the case has been referred to prosecutors to determine whether abuse of a corpse charges should be filed against the 29-year-old mother.
The newborn's body was found by restaurant employees who were cleaning the bathroom about 30 minutes after the mother left.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Attorney: Teen charged in 90 mph crash to plead insanity
The attorney for a Louisiana teenager who told authorities God instructed him to end his life, so he crashed his car into another driver says his client intends to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.
National
Analysis: Lots of impeachment evidence but one thing missing
After two weeks of riveting public hearings in the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, there is a mountain of evidence that is now beyond dispute.
Nation
Sheriff: Missing girl's taken to jail after suicide attempt
The 27-year-old mother of a missing 5-year-old girl has been released from the hospital and taken to jail on charges of child neglect and giving false information to law enforcement.
Nation
Police: Baby in Texas restaurant's trash can was stillborn
Police in suburban Dallas say investigators have determined that a newborn found dead inside of a trash can at an Applebee's restaurant was stillborn.
National
The Trump impeachment hearings highlight immigrants' stories
One came from northeast England. Another came from the former Soviet Union. A third was born in Canada to parents who'd fled the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany.